Relay Record Highlights Day Four at ACC Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech closed day four of ACC Championships with seven finals appearances, across three events – the 200 fly, the 100 back and the 100 breast.

The highlight of Friday’s action came in the 400 medley relay, where the Yellow Jacket women set a new program record by a hundredth of a second – clocking a 3:35.06 (3:35.07 – old record). The foursome of Vivien Rothwell, Sabyne Brisson, Zora Ripkova and Sophie Murphy finished 11th in the race.

On the men’s side, the relay team recorded a top-ten finish, with Ricky Balduccini, Uros Zivanovic, Antonio Romero and Leandro Odorici swimming a 3:05.67 for ninth place.

Romero was the lone Yellow Jacket in the men’s 200 fly final, after swimming a 1:43.19 in the prelims. He then got disqualified in the finals.

Berke Saka qualified for his second finals of the week, swimming a 46.71 in the 100 back prelims to earn a spot in the C final. Saka swam a 46.73 in the final, coming in 22nd place.

Two Yellow Jackets qualified for the C final of the women’s 100 breast – Brisson and Clarissa Sabin. In the prelims, Brisson swam a 1:00.90 to qualify in 17th, while Sabin swam a 1:01.59 for 20th in the prelims.

In the finals, Brisson came in 17th place – which was first in the C final – swimming a 1:00.97. Sabin came in 21st with a 1:01.69.

Tech had a strong prelim performance in the men’s 100 breast, with three Yellow Jackets qualifying for the B final. Zivanovic clocked a 52.13 to qualify 10th in the prelims, while Odorici qualified 12th (52.16) and Joao Caballero qualified 16th (52.34).

In Friday’s finals, Zivanovic recorded a top-ten finish, swimming a 51.53, which is the second fastest time in program history.

Odorici finished in 15th place, swimming a 52.47, while Caballero finished in 16th with a 52.54.

Four Yellow Jackets were in action in the men’s platform prelims, with Max Fowler the highest finisher, coming in 12th (320.35). He was followed by Alex Scott (309.70), Elijah Klier (295.60) and Luke Dotson (274.60).

Tech will close competition at ACC Championships on Saturday with the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, women’s platform diving and 400 freestyle relay.

