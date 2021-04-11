Reid Homers Tech Past Notre Dame

Box Score (.pdf)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Second-year freshman Stephen Reid blasted a no-doubt, two-run homer in the eighth to power No. 12 Georgia Tech baseball past Notre Dame, 4-2, on Sunday at Frank Eck Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (15-12, 12-9 ACC) battled in pitchers’ duel, where LHP Sam Crawford worked a terrific start (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 K), before LHP Josiah Siegel (1-0) pitched a clean seventh to get his first collegiate decision. RHP Dawson Brown then retired the next two batters before LHP Luke Bartnicki slammed the door with 1.1 innings of no-hit work for his fourth save of the year.

En route to 12 hits on the day, Tech had four multi-hit performances, including Reid. Luke Waddell had a double and the key infield RBI single to score Austin Wilhite from third and tie the game in the seventh. Tres Gonzalez and Wilhite also turned in two-hit days with Wilhite having a double.

Notre Dame was limited to seven hits and two multi-hit days – led by Niko Kavadas’ two-double effort. On the mound, starter RHP Dominic Cancellier lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing four hits and a run. LHP Joe Sheridan (1-2) received the lost, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits in 1.2 innings.

Georgia Tech returns home briefly before heading back on the road next weekend at Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will host SEC foe Auburn on Tuesday, April 13 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91.1 FM.

