Tech Topples Wake for 6th Straight Win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Michael Devoe scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and Georgia Tech men’s basketball closed the regular season with its sixth-straight win, a 75-63 triumph over Wake Forest at Joel Coliseum on Friday night.

With the win, Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6 ACC) clinched no worse than a fifth-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings for the second-straight year. If No. 21 Virginia defeats Louisville on Saturday, Tech will finish fourth in the ACC and earn a double-bye to the quarterfinals of next week’s ACC Tournament. If they are the No. 5 seed, the Yellow Jackets will open postseason play on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between the tournament’s No. 12 and 13 seeds. If Tech earns the No. 4 seed, it will not play until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. versus the winner of Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. game.

The Jackets’ sixth-straight victory didn’t come easy against a gritty Wake Forest squad. Tech trailed for a large part of the first half and the game was tied at 23-23 with less than four minutes to go in the opening period. However, the Jackets closed the half with an 8-2 run to take a 31-25 lead and Wake Forest pulled no closer than five points in the second half.

Devoe’s 8-of-10 shooting performance included making 2-of-3 3-pointers. His 20 points led four Yellow Jackets in double-figures. Moses Wright added 17, Jordan Usher poured in 14 and Jose Alvarado chipped in with 11. Usher added game-high six rebounds while Alvarado led all players with five assists and four steals.

Ian DuBose led Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15 ACC) with 18 points.

Georgia Tech’s six-game winning streak is its longest in ACC play since it also won six-straight to close out the 1995-96 season. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets’ 22 ACC wins over the past two seasons are their most-ever during a two-season stretch in ACC play.