Jackets Fall to Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball was unable to overcome cold shooting in the first half, falling 80-51 to Wake Forest on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) couldn’t find their rhythm from the start, shooting 13.8 percent from the field in the opening half (4-for-29, 2-of-13 on threes). Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons (15-7, 7-4 ACC) built their lead thanks to 50-percent shooting, and took early control with a 23-0 run after Tech had scored the game’s first basket.

On the night, Tech was led by Naithan George, who finished with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Baye Ndongo scored 14 points with six boards.

Wake was led by Cameron Hildreth, who recorded 17 points and four assists on the night.

Georgia Tech now looks ahead to two straight road games, beginning at Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.