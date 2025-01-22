Powell Powers Jackets to Triumph over Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – Making only his second start as a Yellow Jacket, redshirt junior Duncan Powell scored a career-high 23 points to help lift Georgia Tech men’s basketball to a 71-64 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

Powell’s career-best 23 points came on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. He topped his previous career high of 21 points, set in a win over Notre Dame on New Year’s Eve. Before coming to Tech this season, he had only reached the 20-point plateau twice in his career – 20 vs. Northern Arizona last season at Sacramento State and 20 vs. College of Charleston as a redshirt freshman at North Carolina A&T in 2023.

Eight of Powell’s 23 points came in the first 3:02 of the game, as he hit two 3-pointers and a jumper to help the Jackets race out to an early 13-4 lead. From there, Tech never trailed by more than two points and took the lead for good with a 10-2 run in the second half, which turned a 45-43 deficit into a 53-47 lead with just under 12 minutes to play.

Powell’s 23 points led four Yellow Jackets in double-figures, as Javian McCollum scored 16, Baye Ndongo added 14 and Naithan George chipped in with 11 for Tech, which saw its five starters all play at least 32 minutes. Missing four injured players that have combined to make 32 starts this season (Lance Terry, Jaeden Mustaf, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Luke O’Brien), only seven Jackets saw action on Wednesday, with the two subs contributing just 14 minutes off the bench.

Ndongo led all players with nine rebounds and George dished out a game-high seven assists for Georgia Tech (9-11, 3-6 ACC), which snapped a four-game skid with the win.

Tyler Johnson scored 14 points to lead Virginia Tech (8-11, 3-5 ACC).

Georgia Tech will look to build on Wednesday’s impressive win when it travels to Notre Dame next Tuesday (Jan. 28) for a 9 p.m. tipoff. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.