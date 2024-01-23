Jackets Fall to the Panthers, 72-64

THE FLATS – In a game that featured seven lead changes and three ties as neither team built a lead larger than nine, Georgia Tech men’s basketball came up just short, falling 72-64 to Pitt on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) and Panthers (12-7, 3-6 ACC) were largely even the whole night with key free throws late keeping the game out of reach. Tech converted just 39 percent from the field (8-of-25 from three) to Pitt’s 48 percent (8-of-19 from three).

Down 31-27 at the half, the Jackets outscored the Panthers 16-6 to open the second period and opened a 43-37 lead at the 12:54 mark, its largest of the game. Guillermo Diaz Graham, however, knocked down a three-point basket to spark a 9-0 Pitt spurt, and the Panthers outscored Tech 22-7 over the next eight minutes to take control of the game.

Tech was led by Baye Ndongo, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Sturdivant (14) and Kowacie Reeves (15) also finished in double figures, as did Naithan George (10).

Carlton Carrington, who finished with 19 points, led four Panthers in double digits.

Georgia Tech heads back out on the road for a trip to Virginia Tech on Jan. 27. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network.