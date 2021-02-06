Late Comeback Drives Tech to Victory Over Irish, 82-80

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball posted the largest comeback in Josh Pastner’s five seasons as head coach by overcoming a 17-point deficit in a heart-stopping 82-80 triumph over Notre Dame on Saturday evening at McCamish Pavilion. It gave the Yellow Jackets their 11th straight ACC victory at McCamish Pavilion.

Notre Dame used an early 14-0 run to propel itself to a 14-2 lead just six minutes into the contest. Georgia Tech’s deficit stretched to as many as 17 points at 37-20 with a little over five minutes to go in the opening half and the Jackets trailed by 15 (50-35) at halftime.

Tech (9-6, 5-4 ACC) still trailed by double-digits more than five minutes into the second half but went on a 16-4 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Michael Devoe that gave a 65-64 lead just past the midway point of the first half. The lead was the Jackets’ first since they hit two free throws to take a 2-0 advantage just 13 seconds into the contest.

Notre Dame (7-10, 4-6 ACC) managed to regain the lead and stretch it to as many as six points at 76-70, but Tech held ND to no field goals over the final 3:48 of the game and outscored the Fighting Irish by a 12-4 margin to close the game and seal the come-from-behind victory.

Both teams shot lights out for the evening with Notre Dame making 59% of its field goals (32-for-54) and Tech clocking in at 58% from the field (35-for-60). But it was a tale of two halves, as the Irish 65.5% of its shots in the first half and the Jackets made 62.5% of their shots after the break.

Four Yellow Jackets scored in double-figures, led by Devoe and Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe with 19 points apiece. Jordan Usher and Moses Wright added 16 and 12, respectively. Alvarado also scooped up six steals and dished out five assists. Tech shot 50% from 3-point range as a team (7-for-14), including 3-for-4 performances from both Devoe and Alvarado.

Georgia Tech continues a grueling stretch of five games in 11 days on Wednesday night when it faces off against No. 14/15 Virginia at McCamish Pavilion. The game tips at 7 p.m. and will be televised regionally on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia).