Irish Down Jackets in OT, 75-68

THE FLATS – Miles Kelly scored a game-high-tying 25 points, Naithan George dished out 11 assists – the most by a Yellow Jacket in 15 years – and Baye Ndongo hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds to go in regulation to force overtime, but Georgia Tech men’s basketball made just 1-of-8 shots in the extra period and dropped a 75-68 OT decision to Notre Dame on Tuesday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

In what has become one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most closely contested rivalries, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame went to overtime for the third time in their last five meetings. Since 2007, 16 of the 22 matchups between Tech and ND have been decided by five points or less and/or in overtime.

The latest nail-biter between the Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish featured nine ties and 11 lead changes, with Notre Dame holding the lead for 20 minutes even and Tech holding the advantage for 19 minutes, 56 seconds.

A 6-2 Notre Dame run over a 1:11 span gave the Irish a 66-63 lead in the waning seconds of regulation. After ND’s Braeden Shrewsberry made a pair of free throws to give the Irish the three-point lead with 16 seconds left on the clock, George brought the ball up the right sideline, looking for Kelly, who had made 7-of-12 3-pointers in regulation. However, with Kelly closely covered, George dished to Ndongo at the top of the key and the 6-foot-9 forward drilled his third 3-point field goal of the season to send the contest to overtime knotted at 66-66.

Notre Dame got on the board first in overtime on a 3-pointer by Julian Roper II, but George pulled the Yellow Jackets within a point on a pull-up jumper midway through the OT period. However, those would be the last points the Jackets would score, as they missed their final five shots of the game. Notre Dame did not fare much better from the field in OT, as it made just 1-of-5 shots, but the Fighting Irish made all six of their free throws in the extra period to seal the victory.

With 25 points, Kelly reached the 20-point plateau for the sixth time in his last 10 ACC games dating back to last season, and his seven 3-pointers matched a career high. George’s 11 assists were the most by a Yellow Jacket since Iman Shumpert dished out 12 against Penn State on Dec. 3, 2008. Ndongo came up just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 16 points and a team-high nine boards.

Georgia Tech held Notre Dame star Markus Burton to just 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting, his lowest scoring total since Dec. 2. However, Shrewsberry came off the bench to lead the Irish with 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Tech returns to action on Saturday when it visits No. 12/11 Duke. Tipoff for the second game of the season between the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils (Tech topped the seventh-ranked Devils, 72-68, on Dec. 2) is set for 5 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ACC Network.