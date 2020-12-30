Jackets Battle Back to Beat Tar Heels, 72-67

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Three Yellow Jackets scored in double-figures to lead Georgia Tech men’s basketball to a 72-67 comeback win over Atlantic Coast Conference-rival North Carolina on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech (5-3, 1-1 ACC) trailed UNC (5-4, 0-2 ACC) by as much as 11 in the first half and by eight with less than seven minutes to go before battling back to secure its first conference win of the 2020-21 season. Tech guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe led all scorers with a pair of 20 points apiece. Alvarado also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists (both team highs), while Devoe sank four 3-pointers as well as handing out four assists.

The Yellow Jackets shot 52.9% (27-of-51) from the field, including a red-hot 61.5% in the second half. The hot-shooting Jackets also sank 45.5% of their 3-pointers (10-of-22), including 6-of-9 in the second half, which helped them outscore the Tar Heels 43-32 after the break.

Defensively, Georgia Tech forced 18 turnovers and held a 19-10 advantage in points off turnovers and a 15-8 edge in fast-break points.

A 13-3 North Carolina run midway through the opening period led to Tech facing a 24-13 at the 6:11 mark of the first half. The Yellow Jackets scored 16 of the final 27 points of the opening half to cut the UNC lead to 35-29 UNC lead at intermission. Jordan Usher put up 11 of his 14 points in the first and Moses Wright had three steals before the break to keep the Jackets in the game.

A 5-0 run just before the midway point of the second half, sparked by an Usher three from the corner and a Devoe lay-up off an assist by Alvarado, gave Georgia Tech its first lead of the night at 50-49. However, North Carolina scored 12 of the game’s next 15 points and led 61-53 with less than seven minutes to play.

Georgia Tech erased the eight-point deficit by making six of its final seven baskets, while simultaneously holding the Tar Heels to just a 1-of-7 showing from the field to end the game.

With the victory, the Yellow Jackets have won consecutive games over North Carolina for the first time since they won four-straight over UNC spanning the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. Tech moved to 3-2 against the Tar Heels under head coach Josh Pastner.

Georgia Tech returns to ACC action on Jan. 3 to take on Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.