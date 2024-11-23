Jackets Drop 81-58 Decision to No. 18 Cincinnati

THE FLATS – Points were at a premium on Saturday afternoon as Georgia Tech men’s basketball (2-3) suffered an 81-58 defeat at the hands of No. 18/16 Cincinnati (5-0) from inside McCamish Pavilion. Untimely turnovers and uncharacteristically poor shooting foiled the Yellow Jackets hopes for its first top-25 victory of the season.

With both of the Jackets’ starting big men in foul trouble, Tech turned to Duncan Powell off the bench, who finished with a season high 10 points. Naithan George found his three-point stroke in the second half, finishing the day with 13 points off his seventh career game with at least three makes from deep.

Turnover trouble stifled the Yellow Jacket attack in the early stages, allowing Cincinnati to jump out to a 14-4 lead. Doryan Onwuchekwa kept the Jackets in it, scoring or assisting on nine of Tech’s first 11 points from the field before foul trouble forced him to the bench. Tech kept the deficit to around 10 points for a majority of the half, until a 10-0 Bearcat run put the visitors up 33-17 by the final media timeout. Cincinnati managed to hold that 16-point lead into halftime, as the Jackets trailed 45-29 by the end of the opening 20 minutes.

Tech couldn’t close the gap to fewer than 14 points in the second half, eventually falling by a final score of 81-58. GT returns to action on Wednesday, Nov. 27, against Charleston Southern. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.