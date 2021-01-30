Jackets Topple No. 16 Florida State, 76-65

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Moses Wright scored 23 points and Jose Alvarado added 21 as Georgia Tech men’s basketball used a late first-half surge and stout defense to defeat No. 16 Florida State, 76-65, on Saturday evening at McCamish Pavilion, picking up Tech’s first win over FSU since 2017.

With 3:51 left in the first half Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 ACC) was down 25-22, before the Jackets went on an 11-1 run to close out the opening half at 33-26. Florida State (10-3, 6-2 ACC) tried to steal the momentum from Tech in the second-half, bringing the score to 38-35 with 14:25 left to play. The Yellow Jackets answered back with a 14-5 run over the next 3:44, putting Tech up 52-40 with just over 10 minutes of game time left.

Tech was able to hold on to the lead and pick up the win, with a 43.9 percent (25-for-57) shooting effort from the field. Michael Devoe had a 19-point performance, scoring 14 in the second-half. Wright and Alvarado each picked up eight rebounds, while Alvarado also dished out six assists.

On the defensive end of things, the Jackets scooped up 13 total steals, with six coming from Wright and five from Alvarado. Alvarado and Wright became the first ACC teammates to record 20 points and five steals in the same game in the last 25 seasons.

RaiQuan Gray was the Seminoles top scorer tallying up 19 points. Gray was the only FSU player to score in double-digits.

The Yellow Jackets will lace it up again on Monday, Feb. 1, when the squad heads to Louisville, Ky., to take on Louisville. Tip-off is slotted for 2 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network.