Jackets Down Seminoles on Senior Day, 85-76

THE FLATS – Kyle Sturdivant made his final game at McCamish Pavilion a memorable one, as the senior poured in a game-high 20 points in Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s 85-76 Senior Day win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

Seventeen of Sturdivant’s 20 points came in the second half to help Georgia Tech pull away from the visiting Seminoles. The senior made 5-of-9 field goals in the second half, including 3-of-4 3-pointers, and finished the game 6-for-11 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. His four 3-pointers matched a career high and he scored in double-figures for the fourth game in a row.

Tech shot 52.9 percent from the field in the opening half to take a 44-41 into the break, then ramped up its defense in the second half, limiting FSU to just 34.3 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes to close out its third victory in its last four games.

However, perhaps the biggest difference in the game was the Yellow Jackets’ dominance on the glass. Tech finished with a whopping 55-33 rebounding advantage, including a 21-10 edge in offensive boards, from which they scored 21 points.

The rebounding clinic was led by freshman Baye Ndongo, who finished with 14 boards and added 15 points for his sixth double-double of the season. Ndongo led three Yellow Jackets with double-digit rebounds, as senior Tyzhaun Claude and sophomore Tafara Gapare pulled down 10 apiece.

Sturdivant and Ndongo led three double-digit scorers for Tech, with freshman Naithan George rounding out the Yellow Jackets in double-figures with 15 points.

Georgia Tech closes out the regular season with a pair of road games next week, beginning Tuesday night at Wake Forest. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.