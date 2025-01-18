Tech 2nd Half Rally Comes Up Short at Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla. – Lance Terry and Javian McCollum scored 35 of Georgia Tech’s 54 points in the second half in an effort to grab their first Atlantic Coast Conference road win of the season, but the Yellow Jackets’ came up short by a 91-78 score against Florida State Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
Terry, who scored 23 points, McCollum and Duncan Powell, who each finished with 20 points, carried Tech offensively, but the Jackets (8-11, 2-6 ACC) dropped their fourth straight game, and lost for the seventh straight time in Tallahassee. The Seminoles improved to 13-5, 4-3 in the ACC.
FSU started the game quickly, leading 15-4 at the first media break and 37-24 at halftime as the Yellow Jackets hit just 26% from the floor and 2-of-14 from three-point range. But Tech scored the first 10 points of the second half to get within 37-34, making its first four shots, including a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays by Terry and Baye Ndongo.
Tech battled despite being saddled with foul trouble for Ndongo and his backup in the post, Ibrahim Souare, who combined for just five points.
The Seminoles went on a 7-0 run to regain some breathing room, but Tech stayed within striking distance. With the exception of a layup and a three-pointer from Naithan George, the trio of Terry, McCollum and Powell scored all of the Yellow Jackets’ points over the next 10 minutes. Terry knocked down his second three-pointer to get the Jackets within 70-66 with 5:09 to go.
From there, FSU put the game away with a 7-0 run and a 9-0 run in between a pair of McCollum three-pointers. The Seminoles got 22 points off Tech turnovers and 20 from second chances out of their 91.
Taylor Bol Bowen scored 20 to lead FSU, while Malique Ewin and Jamir Watkins each added 17.
Tech returns to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST when it hosts Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.
Lance Terry (0) notched his sixth game of 20-plus points this season. (photo by Tyler Pottenburgh)
POST-GAME NOTES
- Lance Terry (23 points), Javian McCollum (20) and Duncan Powell (20) gave Tech three players with 20 or more points in the same game since Feb. 28, 2023 at Syracuse (Terry 24, Miles Kelly 30, Kyle Sturdivant 20).
- Tech has utilized 6 different starting lineups through its first 19 games this season, all because of injury. Ibrahim Souare and Duncan Powell made their first starts of the season in the Yellow Jackets’ last 2 games (Clemson, Florida State), while Javian McCollum had started for the first time since Nov. 23 vs. Cincinnati.
- Sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George are the only Yellow Jackets to have appeared in every game this season, and also the only ones to start every game this season. No one else has started more than 13. Ndongo has started 48 consecutive games, George 47, dating back to last season.
- After connecting on 56.3% of its field goal tries and setting season highs in three straight wins (Alabama A&M, Notre Dame, Boston College), Tech has hit just 40.2% in its last three games, all losses (Syracuse, SMU, Clemson, FSU).
- Five Yellow Jackets have averages in double-digits for ACC games so far – Lance Terry (16.3), Javian McCollum (14.9), Duncan Powell (11.5), Baye Ndongo (10.8), Naithan George (10.5).
- Tech has attempted 28 more free throws than its opponents in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets have finished a season with more free throw attempts than their opponents since the 2016-17 season, and only once since 2000.
- Javian McCollum has averaged 16.6 points over his last 7 games, scoring 20 in four of those games. He has connected on 44.7% (38-for-85) from the floor, 39.4% (13-of-33) from three-point range and 23-of-25 from the free throw line.
- Lance Terry has scored 20-plus points in 6 games this season, 3 times in ACC games. The senior guard, who missed the Clemson game with a hand injury, has averaged 17.8 points in his last 6 games, hitting 40-of-77 (51.9%) from the floor, 14-of-36 from three-point range (38.9%).
- Duncan Powell has averaged 12. 6 points and 6.2 rebounds over his last 6 games. The Sacramento State transfer has hit 42.4% (28-of-66) from the floor, 38.7% (12-of-31) from three-point range and 71.4% (20-of-28) from the foul line in that stretch.
Javian McCollum (2) scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. (photo by Tyler Pottenburgh)
