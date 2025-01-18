Tech 2nd Half Rally Comes Up Short at Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla. – Lance Terry and Javian McCollum scored 35 of Georgia Tech’s 54 points in the second half in an effort to grab their first Atlantic Coast Conference road win of the season, but the Yellow Jackets’ came up short by a 91-78 score against Florida State Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Terry, who scored 23 points, McCollum and Duncan Powell, who each finished with 20 points, carried Tech offensively, but the Jackets (8-11, 2-6 ACC) dropped their fourth straight game, and lost for the seventh straight time in Tallahassee. The Seminoles improved to 13-5, 4-3 in the ACC.

FSU started the game quickly, leading 15-4 at the first media break and 37-24 at halftime as the Yellow Jackets hit just 26% from the floor and 2-of-14 from three-point range. But Tech scored the first 10 points of the second half to get within 37-34, making its first four shots, including a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays by Terry and Baye Ndongo.

Tech battled despite being saddled with foul trouble for Ndongo and his backup in the post, Ibrahim Souare, who combined for just five points.

The Seminoles went on a 7-0 run to regain some breathing room, but Tech stayed within striking distance. With the exception of a layup and a three-pointer from Naithan George, the trio of Terry, McCollum and Powell scored all of the Yellow Jackets’ points over the next 10 minutes. Terry knocked down his second three-pointer to get the Jackets within 70-66 with 5:09 to go.

From there, FSU put the game away with a 7-0 run and a 9-0 run in between a pair of McCollum three-pointers. The Seminoles got 22 points off Tech turnovers and 20 from second chances out of their 91.

Taylor Bol Bowen scored 20 to lead FSU, while Malique Ewin and Jamir Watkins each added 17.

Tech returns to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST when it hosts Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.