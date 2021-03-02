Jackets' Win Streak at 5 After OT Win Over Duke

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – On what might have been their final game at McCamish Pavilion, Moses Wright sank a jumper and Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher made driving layups to spark a 6-0 run early in overtime and give Georgia Tech men’s basketball a lead that it would never relinquish in its heart-stopping 81-77 overtime win over visiting Duke on Tuesday night.

With its fifth-straight victory, Georgia Tech (14-8, 10-6 ACC) snapped a 14-game losing streak to perennial Atlantic Coast Conference power Duke, clinched double-digit ACC wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history and further cemented its argument to be in this month’s NCAA Tournament field.

After trailing by three points at halftime, the Yellow Jackets appeared to be on their way to winning the game in regulation when they took a 64-56 lead on a pull-up jumper by Khalid Moore with just under five minutes to go. However, that would be the last points that the Jackets would score in regulation, as Duke went on an 8-0 run over the final 2:58 to send the game to overtime knotted at 64-apiece.

Duke (11-10, 9-8 ACC) stretched its run to 10-0 and took a 66-64 lead on a dunk by Mark Williams just 18 seconds into overtime, but Wright, Alvarado and Usher scored inside on consecutive possessions to give Tech a 70-66 advantage. The Jackets would expand their lead to as many as seven points with just 28 seconds to go, but turned the ball over on three-straight possessions to allow the Blue Devils to cut the deficit to 79-76 and have the ball with a chance to tie it in the waning seconds.

Fortunately for Tech, Duke’s attempt at a tying 3-pointer was off the mark. Duke did go to the free-throw line with two seconds left but its attempt to intentionally miss and rebound the second attempt was unsuccessful. Tech’s Michael Devoe sealed the win for by sinking two free throws with a second remaining.

Making a strong push for ACC Player-of-the-Year honors, Wright recorded his fourth-straight double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs. Eight of his 14 rebounds game on the offensive glass. He also added a team-high five assists.

Devoe (15 points), Usher (14) and Alvarado (10) rounded out four Yellow Jackets in double-figures.

Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. led Duke with 20 points apiece. Williams’ 20 points came on 9-of-9 shooting from the field but just 2-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Red-hot Georgia Tech wraps up the regular season on Friday night at Wake Forest. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.