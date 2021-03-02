Jackets' Win Streak at 5 After OT Win Over Duke

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes
THE FLATS – On what might have been their final game at McCamish Pavilion, Moses Wright sank a jumper and Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher made driving layups to spark a 6-0 run early in overtime and give Georgia Tech men’s basketball a lead that it would never relinquish in its heart-stopping 81-77 overtime win over visiting Duke on Tuesday night.
With its fifth-straight victory, Georgia Tech (14-8, 10-6 ACC) snapped a 14-game losing streak to perennial Atlantic Coast Conference power Duke, clinched double-digit ACC wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history and further cemented its argument to be in this month’s NCAA Tournament field.
After trailing by three points at halftime, the Yellow Jackets appeared to be on their way to winning the game in regulation when they took a 64-56 lead on a pull-up jumper by Khalid Moore with just under five minutes to go. However, that would be the last points that the Jackets would score in regulation, as Duke went on an 8-0 run over the final 2:58 to send the game to overtime knotted at 64-apiece.
Duke (11-10, 9-8 ACC) stretched its run to 10-0 and took a 66-64 lead on a dunk by Mark Williams just 18 seconds into overtime, but Wright, Alvarado and Usher scored inside on consecutive possessions to give Tech a 70-66 advantage. The Jackets would expand their lead to as many as seven points with just 28 seconds to go, but turned the ball over on three-straight possessions to allow the Blue Devils to cut the deficit to 79-76 and have the ball with a chance to tie it in the waning seconds.
Fortunately for Tech, Duke’s attempt at a tying 3-pointer was off the mark. Duke did go to the free-throw line with two seconds left but its attempt to intentionally miss and rebound the second attempt was unsuccessful. Tech’s Michael Devoe sealed the win for by sinking two free throws with a second remaining.
Making a strong push for ACC Player-of-the-Year honors, Wright recorded his fourth-straight double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs. Eight of his 14 rebounds game on the offensive glass. He also added a team-high five assists.
Devoe (15 points), Usher (14) and Alvarado (10) rounded out four Yellow Jackets in double-figures.
Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. led Duke with 20 points apiece. Williams’ 20 points came on 9-of-9 shooting from the field but just 2-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Red-hot Georgia Tech wraps up the regular season on Friday night at Wake Forest. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.
On Senior Night at McCamish Pavilion, Moses Wright notched his fourth-straight double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over Duke. (Danny Karnik photo)
Post-Game Notes
- Georgia Tech improved to 10-6 in conference play and have won 10 or more ACC in games in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
- Tech clinched a first-round bye in next week’s ACC Tournament, the first time the Yellow Jackets have placed out of the opening round since 2005.
- The Yellow Jackets are four games over .500 in the ACC for the first time since March 3, 1996.
- Tech improved to 8-1 at home in ACC games this season and has won 14 of its last 15 conference games at home. After dropping the first two games to Georgia State and Mercer in November, the Jackets won 10 of 11 at home.
- The Jackets won their fourth ACC home game this season when they trailed at intermission.
- Tech won its fifth consecutive ACC game, program high under head coach Josh Pastner. The Yellow Jackets have not won five straight ACC games since they finished out the 1995-96 season with seven in a row.
- Tech now has a winning streak or has won the last meeting against 11 of its 14 ACC foes.
- Tech has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in three straight games (50 percent vs. Syracuse, 52 percent at Virginia Tech, 57.1 percent at Miami), connecting on 53.1 percent of its field goals over that stretch.
- Tech has shot 50 percent or better in eight ACC games this season (also 52 and 57.4 in two games against Clemson, 58.3 against Notre Dame, 50 against Wake Forest, 52.9 against North Carolina), and has connected on 48 percent of its shots in ACC games this season.
- After intermission during its four-game winning streak, the Yellow Jackets have shot 54.1 percent from the floor (79-of-146). Tech has shot 50 percent or better the second half of 11 of its 15 ACC games this season.
- Tech improved to 10-1 overall, 8-0 in ACC games, when Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe reach double figures in points.
- Moses Wright posted a double-double for the fourth straight game (29 points, 14 rebounds) and for the seventh time this season. Six of his double-doubles have come in ACC games, all of them in Tech’s last 11 games (Duke, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Duke).
- Wright added a team-high five assists and three blocked shots to his game-high scoring and rebounding numbers.
- During Tech’s five-game winning streak, Wright has averaged 24.8 points and 11.2 rebounds. He has hit 58-of-85 FG (69.2 pct.), 20-of-31 FT and 3-of-4 3pt FG, adding in 16 assists, 12 blocks, and 5 steals.
- Wright’s 29 points represented his 10th game of 20-or-more points this season and he has assumed the team scoring lead at 18.0 points per game overall and 16.9 ppg in ACC games. He has hit 54.2 percent of his shots from the floor overall, 52.8 percent in conference games.
Jordan Usher made the most of his senior night with 12 points and a pair of assists. (photo by Danny Karnik)
Game Highlights
Post-Game Press Conferences