Kelly Scores 1,000th Point in Loss to Clemson

THE FLATS – Miles Kelly reached 1,000 career points, the 48th Georgia Tech player to do so, but Clemson shot 53.4 percent from the floor with 14 three-point field goals and cruised to an 81-57 victory over the Yellow Jackets Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (11-16, 4-12 ACC) was unable to follow its Saturday victory over Syracuse with another win, while Clemson (18-8, 8-7 ACC) avenged a January loss to the Yellow Jackets and evened the season series.

The Jackets hit their first three three-point field goal tries out of the game, Kelly with two and Naithan George with one, as Tech and Clemson were tied at 9 apiece barely two minutes in. But the Tigers stayed hot and reeled off 14 straight points to go ahead 23-9 and added an 8-0 run later in the first half to extend their lead to 16 and never looked back. Tech cut the margin to 12 at the halftime break, but were never able to get any closer.

Tech made just 30 percent of its shots from the floor and went 6-of-21 from three-point range.

Kyle Sturdivant led the Jackets with 14 points in the game, and Tafara Gapare added 10 as Tech’s only other double-figure scorer. Ian Schieffelin led four Tigers in double figures with 19 points.

Tech travels to Miami for its next game Saturday. Tip is at 4 p.m. at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and the game will be televised live on ACC Network.