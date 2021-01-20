Jackets Rout No. 20 Clemson For Fifth-Straight Win

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Michael Devoe, Moses Wright and Jordan Usher combined to score 64 of Georgia Tech’s 83 points and led the Yellow Jackets to their fifth-consecutive win, an 83-65 victory over No. 20/22 Clemson on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Jackets shot 57.4 percent overall from the field (31-of-54) and 61.5 percent on 3-point attempts (16-of-26) in the win. The six 3-pointers were a McCamish Pavilion record, topping the 14 made by Syracuse last season, and just one shy of Georgia Tech’s school record of 17, set at Clemson in 2001.

The red-hot shooting was highlighted by Devoe, who was a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 22-points. His six 3-pointers were the most by a Yellow Jacket without a miss were a school record, topping the previous mark of 5-for-5 set by Tony Akins against Davidson in 2001. Wright scored 17 in the first half on his way to a 21-point performance, his fifth game with at least 20 points this season. Usher drained five triples while also tallying 21 points, which set a new personal Georgia Tech career high.

Georgia Tech (7-3, 3-1 ACC) used a 20-7 run late in the first half to turn a 23-21 deficit into a 41-30 lead. The Jackets never trailed again, as they took a nine-point lead (45-36) into halftime and stretched the advantage to as many as 22 points (68-46) in the second half.

In addition to the shooting clinic, the Yellow Jackets also used some stifling defense to run past Clemson (9-3, 3-3 ACC). Tech forced 20 turnovers and scored 30 points off of the Tigers’ miscues. The Jackets had 11 steals, led by Jose Alvarado’s and Devoe’s game-high four apiece. Devoe also led all players with six assists.

Winners of seven of their last eight games overall, the Yellow Jackets will face their stiffest test of the season to date on Saturday when they travel to Charlottesville, Va., to take on No. 13/12 Virginia. Tip-off is slotted for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.