Tech Unable to Down Hot-Shooting Eagles, 95-87

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball was unable to cool hot-shooting Boston College on Saturday afternoon, falling 95-87 at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) worked to create a lead as big as 16 early in the second half, but was unable to hold onto it as the Eagles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) shot 66.7 percent from the field in the second half, including 70 percent from downtown.

Tech was accurate as well from the field, shooting 54 percent itself for the game, including 50 percent in the second half to battle back and take a 79-76 lead with four minutes remaining. However a three-minute scoring drought combined with a 10-2 run by BC proved too much to ultimately overcome.

Tech was led by Baye Ndongo‘s double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kowacie Reeves, Jr., turned in 17 points. Miles Kelly scored 12 on the day, while Kyle Sturdivant recorded a near-triple-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Eagles were led by Devin McGlockton, who finished with 30 points and five rebounds.

Georgia Tech remains at home when it returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 9, playing host to Notre Dame. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network.