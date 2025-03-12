Georgia Tech Advances to ACC Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duncan Powell scored 21 points, Baye Ndongo registered his ninth double-double in the last 11 games and Naithan George nearly recorded a triple-double, leading 8th-seeded Georgia Tech to a 66-60 win over No. 9 seed Virginia in the second round of the 2025 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center.

With the win, Georgia Tech (17-15) advances to the ACC quarterfinals for the first time since its run to the 2021 tournament title, where it will face the field’s No. 1 seed and the nation’s top-ranked team, Duke (28-3). The round-of-eight matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils will tip off at noon on Thursday and be televised nationally on ESPN.

Not only did Tech march into the ACC quarterfinals for the first time in four years, but it also overcame longtime nemesis Virginia to do it. The win was the Yellow Jackets’ first over UVA since Jan. 9, 2016, snapping a nine-year, 13-game losing skid against the Cavaliers.

After falling behind by as many as seven points in the first half, Georgia Tech closed the opening period on a 13-6 run to pull even at halftime (25-25) and never trailed after the break. The Jackets saw a 13-point lead dwindle to two in the closing minute, but George made a pair of free throws, forced a turnover on the other end, then made two more free throws to seal the victory.

Making his ACC Tournament debut, Powell’s 21 points came on 9-of-14 shooting, including a 9-of-12 effort from inside the 3-point arc, as the Jackets held a commanding 40-24 advantage on points in the paint and a 13-4 edge on second-chance points. Ndongo contributed to Tech’s dominance inside with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds, good for his 13th double-double of the season. George was the catalyst from the point guard position, amassing 13 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and a game-high eight assists.

In all, Powell, Ndongo and George combined to tally 50 of Georgia Tech’s 66 points, 23 of its 44 rebounds and nine of its 10 assists.

Issac McKneely led all scorers with 27 points for Virginia (15-18).