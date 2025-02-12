Tech Stymies Stanford at McCamish

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball held Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year candidate Maxime Raynaud to a season-low-tying eight points, and the short-handed Yellow Jackets put together another impressive all-around performance in their 60-52 win over 16-win Stanford on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Playing once again without a slew of injured key players – including its top two leading scorers in Lance Terry (14.9 ppg) and Javian McCullom (12.2 ppg) – Georgia Tech picked up its third win in four games. All three wins over the last 12 days have come over opponents in the top third of the ACc standings – second-place Clemson, third-place Louisville and, now, sixth-place Stanford (16-9, 8-6 ACC).

Naithan George and Baye Ndongo led the way for Georgia Tech, with George scoring a game-high 22 points (his third-straight 20-point game) and Ndongo adding 15 points and a season-high 16 rebounds (his seventh double-double of the season and third in the last four games). Duncan Powell added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

George, Powell and Ndongo combine to play 115 of a possible 120 minutes for the undermanned Jackets (40 for George and Powell and 35 for Ndongo).

However, the story of the game was the effort that Tech turned in against Raynaud. Guarded primarily by redshirt freshman Ibrahim Souare and Duncan, Raynaud scored just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting and pulled down just six rebounds, which matched his lowest scoring output of the season and was his fourth-lowest rebounding total of the season. The 7-foot-1 Parisian came into the evening ranked second in the ACC in scoring at 20.4 points per game and leading the conference in rebounding at 11.7 boards per game. He was held to single-digit points for only the second time this season (previous: 8 vs. Florida State on Jan. 25) and single-digit rebounds for the fourth time.

Georgia Tech raced out to a 20-10 lead early in the game, stretched the lead to as large as 20 points late in the first half and never trailed. Despite Raynaud’s looming presence in the middle, Tech had a commanding 42-33 rebounding advantage and blocked five shots (three by Ndongo). Stanford’s 52 points were a season low (prev.: 61 at SMU on Feb. 1) and marked only the fourth time that it was held under 70 points on the campaign.

The Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC) will look to stay hot when they welcome their other new conference-mate from the Bay Area, California, to McCamish Pavilion on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.