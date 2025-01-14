Undermanned Jackets Fall to Clemson

THE FLATS – Playing without three injured starters, Georgia Tech men’s basketball dropped a 70-59 decision to visiting Clemson on Tuesday evening at McCamish Pavilion.
Lance Terry (hand) joined Kowacie Reeves (foot) and Luke O’Brien (foot) on Georgia Tech’s list of injured starters – a trio that has combined for 24 starts and 31.1 points per game – on Tuesday. The loss of Terry and his team-best 15.4 points per game was especially impactful for Tech, which shot just 35.2% (19-of-54) from the field and had its fourth-lowest scoring output of the season in Tuesday’s defeat.
With Terry missing a game for the first time in 2024-25, the Jackets now have just two players that have appeared in all 18 games this season – sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George.
Ndongo (14 points), George (13), Jaeden Mustaf (12) and Javian McCollum (11) led the way for Tech on Tuesday, as they combined to score 50 of the Jackets’ 59 points. Ndongo also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season and 10th of his young career.
Clemson (14-4, 5-1 ACC) was led by Jaeden Zackery’s 21 points.
Georgia Tech (8-10, 2-5 ACC) returns to action on Saturday with a noon tipoff at Florida State. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
Baye Ndongo led Georgia Tech with 14 points and 12 rebounds, good for his fourth double-double of the season. (photo by Danny Karnik)
POST-GAME NOTES
- Tech has utilized 6 different starting lineups through its first 18 games this season, all due to injury. Ibrahim Souare and Duncan Powell made their first starts of the season vs. Clemson. Javian McCollum started for the first time since Nov. 23 vs. Cincinnati.
- Sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George are the only Yellow Jackets to have played every game, and started every game this season; no one else has started more than 12. Ndongo has started 47 consecutive games, George 46, dating back to last season.
- Tech players have missed a total of 43 games this season because of injury, illness or other absence. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has missed the last 12 games with a foot injury, Luke O’Brien missed the last 7 games, with a toe injury, Lance Terry missed the Clemson game (hand injury), and Doryan Onwuchekwa has missed the last 8 for personal reasons. Those three players had combined to start 32 games before their current absences.
- The four players who missed the Clemson game (Terry, Reeves, O’Brien, Onwuchekwa) have accounted for 31 percent of Tech’s total points this season.
- After connecting on 56.3% of its field goal tries and setting season highs in three straight wins (Alabama A&M, Notre Dame, Boston College), Tech has hit just 39.1% in its last three games, all losses (Syracuse, SMU, Clemson).
- Similar difference exists from the three-point line as well – 44.8% in the three wins, 31.3% in the three losses.
- Tech also went to the line 73 times in the three wins, 44 in the three losses.
Naithan George scored 13 points for the injury-plagued Yellow Jackets against Clemson. (photo by Danny Karnik)
