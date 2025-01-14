Undermanned Jackets Fall to Clemson

THE FLATS – Playing without three injured starters, Georgia Tech men’s basketball dropped a 70-59 decision to visiting Clemson on Tuesday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

Lance Terry (hand) joined Kowacie Reeves (foot) and Luke O’Brien (foot) on Georgia Tech’s list of injured starters – a trio that has combined for 24 starts and 31.1 points per game – on Tuesday. The loss of Terry and his team-best 15.4 points per game was especially impactful for Tech, which shot just 35.2% (19-of-54) from the field and had its fourth-lowest scoring output of the season in Tuesday’s defeat.

With Terry missing a game for the first time in 2024-25, the Jackets now have just two players that have appeared in all 18 games this season – sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George.

Ndongo (14 points), George (13), Jaeden Mustaf (12) and Javian McCollum (11) led the way for Tech on Tuesday, as they combined to score 50 of the Jackets’ 59 points. Ndongo also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season and 10th of his young career.

Clemson (14-4, 5-1 ACC) was led by Jaeden Zackery’s 21 points.

Georgia Tech (8-10, 2-5 ACC) returns to action on Saturday with a noon tipoff at Florida State. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.