Jackets Get Big Road Win at Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Duncan Powell drained six 3-point field goals and scored a career-high 26 points, while Lance Terry punctuated a 20-point night with a breakaway layup with 23 seconds left, lifting Georgia Tech to a 73-67 road victory over Pittsburgh Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

In a game Tech (14-14, 8-9 ACC) led for nearly 37 minutes, Pitt (16-12, 7-10 ACC) rallied from a nine-point deficit to take its only lead at 59-58 with 5:34 to go, but Tech recovered and built a 67-61 advantage after two Terry free throws with 3:13 to go. Again, the Panthers rallied to tie the score at 67-all with 1:15 left, but the Jackets scored the game’s final six points to seal the victory.

Naithan George was fouled on a drive to the basket and hit a pair of free throws with 55 seconds to go, then rebounded a Pitt miss and found Terry streaking down the court for a layup, which turned out to be Tech’s only field goal in the last nine minutes of action. Baye Ndongo then hit a pair of free throws to seal the game with just over a second remaining.

Among Powell’s six 3-pointers were two four-point plays from the same left corner spot on the floor in the second half, the second of which gave Tech a 52-43 lead with 10:53 to go. It would be his final score of the night, but George, Ndongo and Terry picked up the Jackets by scoring all the team’s points the rest of the way.

George scored on a driving layup and eight free throws down the stretch to finish with 16 points and five assists. Ndongo scored seven points, all on foul shots, and his last two gave him 11 for the night with 17 rebounds, his 10th double-double of the season. Terry added four of his 20 with the layup and a pair of free throws.

Tech went 25-of-28 from the line, its most free throws made and attempted in an ACC game this season, and scored 17 points on second chances to Pitt’s two.

The Panthers’ guard tandem of Jaland Lowe (25 points and Ishmael Leggett (20) combined for 45 of their team’s points, together going 16-of-18 from the foul line.

Tech returns home to face NC State at 3 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion for its penultimate home game of the 2024-25 season. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.