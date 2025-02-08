Tech Comes Up Short at Virginia

Charlottesville, Va. – Naithan George scored 20 points for the second straight game, but Georgia Tech was unable to slow down Virginia’s efficiency on offense as the Cavaliers pulled away in the second half for a 75-61 victory over the Yellow Jackets Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (12-12, 5-8 ACC) bolted to a 9-0 lead out of the gate with three three-pointers, but Tech (11-13, 5-8 ACC) overcame that to go ahead 24-21 with nine minutes to go in the half. The teams went back and forth before George’s step-back three at the buzzer got the visitors within 41-36 at the half.

Tech was cold coming out of the half and looked like the weary-legged team that is missing four key members of the rotation due to injury. The Jackets missed four of their first five shots, and the Cavaliers’ Dai Dai Ames scored 14 of his 18 points as the home team methodically built its lead to as many as 17 points.

The Jackets made just 1-of-7 from three-point range in the second half and scored just 25 points, while Virginia pulled eight down offensive rebounds and scored 10 points on second chances while adding five three-point baskets.

George had five assists to go with his 20 points, while Duncan Powell scored 18 and Baye Ndongo added 15 for the Yellow Jackets.

Isaac McKneely scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the first half to help Virginia get off to its fast start. Andrew Rohde was the third Cavalier in double figures, scoring 11 points with nine assists and no turnovers.

Tech returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. EST when it hosts Stanford at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.