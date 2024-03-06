Tech Turns Tables on Wake, 70-69

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Freshman Baye Ndongo dropped in a baseline hook shot off an inbounds play with 0.4 seconds left in the game, lifting Georgia Tech to a 70-69 victory over Wake Forest Tuesday night at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tech (14-16, 7-12 ACC), which had taken an 80-51 homecourt defeat at the hands of the Demon Deacons on Feb. 6, won its third straight game and fourth in the last five with its second ACC road victory of the season. In the process, the Yellow Jackets handed Wake Forest (18-12, 10-9 ACC) its third straight defeat and its first home loss this season after 15 wins.

Ndongo’s winning basket came after the Jackets had watched a 14-point halftime lead slip away and Wake Forest take its only lead of the game on Hunter Sallis’ jumper in the lane with 18 seconds to go. Miles Kelly drove the lane but lost his balance and the ball, but the Jackets recovered enough to get a held ball call and retain possession with 3.8 seconds left.

Naithan George inbounded the ball to Ndongo, and instead of handing it back to George, drove at the Deacons’ 6-11 center Efton Reid III and lofted a soft baby hook with his right hand over Reid’s outstretched arms and into the basket. Wake inbounded but time ran out.

The Yellow Jackets scored the first 12 points of the game, hitting 4-of-5 from three-point range, and led 12-0 at the first media timeout, and led by as many as 19 in the first half before taking a 40-26 advantage into intermission. Kelly went 4-for-4 from three-point range as Tech shot 57 percent in the opening 20 minutes, 8-of-14 from three-point range.

Wake Forest slowly chipped way at the halftime deficit behind Cameron Hildreth, who scored 13 of his 17 points after intermission, and Sallis, who scored 13 of his game-high 22 in the second half.

Kelly finished the game with 19 points, while George scored 16 and Tafara Gapare added 11 for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Tech concludes its regular season with another road game Saturday at Virginia. Tip is at 8 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, and the game will be televised live on the ACC Network.