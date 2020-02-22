Jackets Fall at Syracuse, 79-72

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Postgame Notes

Syracuse, N.Y. – Moses Wright scored a career-high 33 points with 10 rebounds, but Georgia Tech could not build on an 11-point halftime lead and dropped a 79-72 decision in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

After trailing 38-27 at the break, Syracuse (15-12, 8-8 ACC) scored the first seven points of the second half to turn the tide in its favor, and outscored the Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9) 52-34 after intermission. The Orange shot 64 percent from the floor, hitting 14 of 19 shots inside the three-point arc.

The Orange pulled even for the first time, 52-52, on an Elijah Hughes jumper in the paint with 9:49 remaining in the game, and gave his team the lead with a free throw 34 seconds later. Syracuse never trailed again, allowing the Jackets within a point three times.

Wright scored 17 of his points in the first half, working from the high post area inside the Syracuse zone, and Michael Devoe scored all 11 of his, including a pair of threes, while point guard Jose Alvarado was effective in controlling the pace in lifting the Yellow Jackets to their halftime lead.

Wright finished the game 14-of-17 from the floor, 5-of-8 from the foul line. He notched his seventh double-double of the season. No other Yellow Jacket reached double figures, but Jose Alvarado finished with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, and six assists with three steals.

Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 points to lead the Orange, Dolezaj getting 16 in the second half, while Joseph Girard III added 15 points and Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 13.

Georgia Tech returns to Atlanta to open a three-game homestand Tuesday night with a 9 p.m. game against Clemson at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.