Jackets Unable to Keep Pace with Hokies

Blacksburg, Va. – Freshman Baye Ndongo and Miles Kelly spurred a Georgia Tech second-half rally that reduced a 21-point deficit to seven with under eight minutes to go, but Virginia Tech recovered and finished the game on a 27-10 run as the Yellow Jackets took a 91-67 road loss Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Georgia Tech (9-11, 2-7 ACC) suffered its eighth loss in nine games, while Virginia Tech (13-7, 5-4 ACC) won its third straight game.

The Hokies clicked on all cylinders offensively, shooting 51.5 percent in the first half in taking a 44-28 lead into the locker room, and 60 percent in the second. They hit 12 three-point field goals in the game and also got 36 points in the paint.

They took control of the game midway through the first half, putting together a 10-0 run as the Yellow Jackets missed eight straight field goal attempts, and stretched the lead to as many as 21 points late in the period.

Despite Virginia Tech continuing to shoot well, Georgia Tech was able to whittle the Hokie lead down, first to nine points (62-53) with 10:50 on the clock, then to seven (64-57) at the 7:57 mark. Ndongo scored eight of his team-high 16 points in that stretch, while Kelly scored six of his 11.

But the Hokies’ leading scorer Sean Pedulla, who scored just nine points in the game, hit two three-point field goals, and Hunter Cattoor (11 points) hit another to fuel an 11-0 run to give control of the game back to the home team, 75-57 with 4:34 remining.

Big men Lynn Kidd and Mylyjael Poteat each scored 18 points to lead the Hokies, while Robbie Beran tallied 14 and Tyler Nickel added 14.

Tech returns home to face No. 3 North Carolina Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Tip is at 7 p.m., and the game will be televised live on the ESPN.