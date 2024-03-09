Jackets Close Regular Season with 72-57 Loss at Virginia

Charlottesville, Va. – Freshman Baye Ndongo scored a game-high 21 points to keep Georgia Tech in the game Saturday night, but Virginia made 12 three-point field goals and shot 52 percent to capture a 72-57 victory on its Senior Night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Tech (14-17, 7-13 ACC) finished the regular season with four wins in its last six games to grab the 13th seed in next week’s ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets will face 12th-seeded Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7 ACC) locked up the No. 3 seed and a double-bye in the tournament.

The Jackets played the Cavaliers even for the first 11 minutes of the game, but Virginia outscored Tech 23-9 over the final nine minutes of the first half, making their last six shots of the period to take control of the game heading into the break. The Cavaliers made seven three-point field goals and connected on 54 percent from the floor.

Ndongo, making a late-season push for ACC all-freshman honors, made 8-of-12 shots from the floor and 5-of-6 from the foul like. He came up one rebound shy of his seventh double-double this season, and was the only Yellow Jacket to reach double figures in the game. Freshman Naithan George and senior Kyle Sturdivant each scored eight points and combined for nine assists.

But the Cavaliers held Tech’s leading scorer Miles Kelly scoreless, and limited the Jackets to just 40.4 percent shooting from the floor and 4-of-21 from three-point range.

Virginia was efficient offensively with 18 assists on 29 made field goals and committed just five turnovers. Senior Reece Beekman tied for the game high scoring honor with 21 points and nine assists, while sharpshooter Isaac McKneely scored 16, and Taine Murray added 12.