No. 13/12 Cavaliers Hold Off Georgia Tech, 64-62

Charlottesville, Va. – Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher combined to score 39 points and hit six three-point field goals on the night, but No. 13/12 Virginia rallied in the second half to outlast Georgia Tech, 64-62, in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

In a battle of the top two offensive teams in the conference, the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2 ACC) had a 60 percent (9-of-15) showing from beyond the arc while the Cavaliers (10-2, 6-0 ACC) hit 44.4 percent (8-for-18) from three.

Tech led 36-32 at intermission and were able to extend their halftime lead to 49-38 after a dunk from Usher four and a half minutes into the second half. Virginia charged back with a 24-10 run over the next thirteen minutes of game time, taking the lead at 62-59 with 2:03 left on the clock following a three from Jay Huff.

Moses Wright responded by draining a three, inbounding with just one second left on the shot clock to tie the game at 62-62. After missing his first nine shots, UVA guard Kihei Clark sank a jumper in the paint at the 1:08 mark to give the Cavaliers a 64-62 advantage, before Michael Devoe missed what would have been the game winning three at the end of regulation.

Ultimately, Tech’s late second-half cold spell proved costly as the Cavaliers were able to fend off the Jackets shooting attack, holding them to just two made baskets on their final 10 shots.

Alvarado finished the game with 20 points and eight assists, while also snagging six steals. Usher scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three blocks, while Wright recorded five blocks and contributed 13 points.

Georgia Tech returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 26, traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on Duke. The game tips at 9 p.m. (EST) and will be televised on ESPN.