Jackets Drop Another Close One, 58-55 at Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind. – Georgia Tech got double-figure performances from freshmen Ibrahima Sacko and Baye Ndongo and junior Miles Kelly, but a four-minute scoring drought late in the game led to a 58-55 loss to Notre Dame Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

Tech (10-15, 3-11 ACC) lost its fourth straight game despite outshooting the Fighting Irish, 46 percent to 32. But Notre Dame (9-16, 4-10 ACC), which swept the season series from the Jackets, countered by outscoring the visitors 17-6 at the foul line and scoring 20 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

Trailing 31-28 at the half, Tech went on a 9-1 spurt to open the second period – three straight buckets from Kelly, Kowacie Reeves, Jr., and Ndongo, then a three from George after a Notre Dame free throw – to take a 37-32 lead forcing the Irish to take a timeout.

Notre Dame rallied back, taking a 49-46 lead with a 6-0 run capped by Markus Burton’s two free throws with 7:49 left. Kelly scored Tech’s next seven points, tying the game at 49 with a three-pointer, then adding a pair of free throws and a layup to give the Jackets their last lead, 53-52, with 4:33 to go.

Tech did not score for the next four minutes as Notre Dame nudged back ahead with a three-pointer and a baseline jumper by J.R. Konieczny and Tae Davis’ layup for a 56-53 lead with 1:23 left. Ndongo broke the drought with a layin to make it 56-55, and the Jackets forced a miss by the Irish, but the home team came up with the rebound, and Burton added a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left for the final margin.

Sacko led Tech with 13 points, hitting 6-of-8 shots from the floor, while Kelly and Ndongo each scored 11. Burton scored a game-high 18 for the Fighting Irish, with Davis adding 17.

Tech returns home to face Syracuse for the first time this season Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Tip is at 5:30 p.m., and the game will be televised live on The CW Network.