Jackets Fall, 80-72, at Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind. – Jose Alvarado scored 25 points and James Banks III added a double-double Saturday afternoon, but Georgia Tech surrendered an 80-72 defeat and a season sweep at the hands of Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion.

The Fighting Irish (13-8, 4-6 ACC) got nine three-point field goals and 28 points and 10 rebounds from John Mooney, grabbing a three-point lead at intermission and never allowing the Jackets to get closer than that in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC) dominated the boards and got 25 points from second chances, and turned the ball over just five times, a season low, but missed a large number of shots close to the basket and finished at 40.5 percent from the floor. Notre Dame generated good shots through their offense and hit 47.1 percent of them. In addition, the Fighting Irish hit 23 of 28 free throw tries.

Banks posted his fifth double-double this season with 13 points (5-8 FG) and 10 rebounds, and Moses Wright scored 17 points (8-17 FG) with eight rebounds before fouling out.

Alvarado hit 10 of 19 shots from the floor and knocked down three three-point field goals, but the Jackets went only 4-for-18 from distance as a team.

T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points for the Fighting Irish, while Nate Laszewski added 14 and Rex Pflueger 13.

Georgia Tech returns home to take on Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.