Cold Spell Dooms Tech at NC State, 82-76

Raleigh, N.C. – Miles Kelly, Naithan George and Kowacie Reeves, Jr., combined to score 50 points, but Georgia Tech went cold for an eight-minute stretch in the second half, and NC State came away with an 82-76 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Yellow Jackets Saturday night at PNC Arena.

Tech (10-12, 3-8 ACC) led 36-35 at the half and stretched the margin to 44-38 in the first three minutes of the second period behind baskets from Reeves, George and Kelly. The Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4 ACC), however, capitalized on four Yellow Jacket turnovers to fuel an 18-3 run, while the Yellow Jackets went 1-for-11 from the floor, as State built a 62-48 lead with 8:54 to go.

The Jackets continued to battle, putting together runs of 5-0 and 7-0 to whittle their deficit down to six, and Reeves’ three-pointer from the right corner got Tech within 80-76 with two seconds remaining, but that was the closest the Jackets could get as the Wolfpack scored nine of its final 11 points at the free throw line.

Kelly finished the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double this season. The 6-6 junior went 8-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-7 from three-point range. George scored 18 points with five assists, knocking down three triples, and Reeves added 12 for the Jackets.

Tech shot 41 percent for the game to NC State’s 38 percent, but the Wolfpack scored 18 points off Tech’s turnovers and 18 more off second chances.

D.J. Horne led the ‘Pack with 26 points, while his backcourt mates Jaeden Taylor and Casey Morsell tallied 21 and 15, respectively.

Tech returns home to face Wake Forest Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Tip is at 7 p.m., and the game will be televised live on ESPNU.