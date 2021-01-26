Duke Downs Tech, 75-68, After Late Spurt

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

DURHAM, N.C. – Jose Alvarado scored 26 points and Moses Wright posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds but Duke scored 12 of the game’s final 16 points to hand Georgia Tech men’s basketball a 75-68 loss on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Georgia Tech (7-5, 3-3 ACC), which trailed 33-25 at halftime and was down by as many as 11 points in the second half, rallied to make it a nail-biter down the stretch. The Yellow Jackets pulled even at 52-52 on a Jordan Usher steal and layup with 9:30 remaining in the game and after trading blows with the Blue Devils for much of the next six minutes, took the lead at 64-63 with 3:21 to go following a 3-pointer from Alvarado.

However, Duke (6-5, 4-3 ACC) closed the game on a 12-4 run, which was highlighted by making 8-of-11 free throws in the final three minutes of the contest. For the contest, the Blue Devils were awarded 22 free throws (18-of-22) compared to just five for the Jackets (4-of-5).

Alvarado’s game-high 26 points came on a 10-for-15 shooting performance from the field. He also dishing out five assists and had three of Tech’s eight steals. Wright recorded a team-high six assists and blocked four shots to go along with his 12-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Georgia Tech continues a grueling stretch of four matchups against nationally ranked opponents in five games on Saturday when it hosts No. 16 Florida State at McCamish Pavilion. The game tips at 4 p.m. (EST) and will be televised live on the ACC Network.