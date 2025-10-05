Ranked Sunday Test in Pittsburgh Sees Jackets Come Up Short

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 17 – PITT 25)

Tech took a small three-point lead to start set one, but Pittsburgh was quick to go on a five-point run to force the Jackets to trail 6-4 early. The Jackets pushed to keep set one close and did just that, bringing the set within one point (13-12) before an eight-point scoring run pushed the Panthers to a 21-12 lead. Tech continued to battle, scoring five final points in set one, but were unable to achieve the set one comeback. Eight Tech attack errors were accompanied by both a .345 attack percentage and 11 blocks on the Pittsburgh side, leading to Tech falling 25-17 to begin the match. Fiedorowicz led the group on offense with four kills on seven swings and two service aces while Soares (3) and Garibaldi (2) marked multiple assists.

Set 2 (GT 19 – PITT 25)

Pitt was able to get the jump on Tech in set two but the Jackets continued to fight and even tied up the set three times (13-13, 16-16, and 18-18). The set two turning point was when the Panthers went on a six-point scoring run to reach set point (24-18). Fiedorowicz would get one final set two kill, bringing her to seven total for the match, but Pitt would ultimately take set two. Errors offensively ultimately kept the Jackets from taking the set two lead

Set 3 (GT 25 – PITT 21)

Set three was a completely different story as Tech improved its stats across the board, posting more kills (14-11), more blocks (11-6), and a higher attack percentage (.296- .138) than Pittsburgh. The third set began with Tech getting a jump on Pitt before the Panthers tied the set 6-6. Regardless of the Panthers being able to get the set tying point, the Jackets were able to constantly stay one point ahead until they outscored Pitt 7-1 to lead the set 16-10. Pitt trailed for the remainder of the set and even brought the set within one point (20-19), but Tech’s heart and grit was enough to carry it to a 25-21 set three win. Senior DeAndra Pierce had an exceptional third set with four kills on five swings for a team high .800 attack percentage. Garibaldi found her stride as well in the third set, also recording four kills and four blocks. Soares was an effective piece in the Tech rotation, being credited with 12 assists on 22 attempts.

Set 4 (GT 23 – PITT 25)

Tech’s energy from the third set worked its way into the fourth as Tech jumped out with a 7-5 lead. A three-point run from the Panthers tied the set 9-9 before the two teams would go on to see a tied match another 12 times. With set four getting closer to set point, Tech held the 23-21 lead thanks to a kill from Noemi Despaigne, but the Panthers would piece together a four-point run to take the match 25-23. Both teams saw their best work offensively in the final set with Tech sporting a .351 attack percentage with 17 kills on 37 attempts and Pitt with a .400 attack percentage with 18 kills on 35 attempts. The final set saw both Mambu and Fiedorowocz record five kills on 13 attempts. Soares finished strong with 16 assists and a .533 assist percentage in the final set. Five Jackets collected one additional block assist in the final set as well.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will return home to The Flats to host the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.