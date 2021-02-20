Open search form
Rally Falls Short as Tech Drops Game 2 to EKU

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – A late charge by the Georgia Tech baseball hitters wouldn’t be enough as its miscues were too much to overcome in the 9-6 setback to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) made two uncharacteristic errors and walked 11 batters in the tough outing, while the Colonels (1-1) used extended innings to their advantage to score and drive up pitch counts.

Leading the way offensively for Tech were three multi-hit Jackets. Drew Compton finished the day 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, while Luke Waddell finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Stephen Reid also had two hits, while Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins kicked in a double apiece for three combined RBI.

RHP Andy Archer (0-1) received the loss in his first collegiate start on the mound, finishing with a line of 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER and four strikeouts. Both RHP Ben King (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) and LHP Joseph Mannelly (3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 K) were effective in their first relief appearances of the year.

Eastern Kentucky was led by Caleb Upshaw, who finished 2-for-6 with an RBI double. On the mound, LHP Brennan Kelly (1-0) got the win (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 K), while LHP Will Brian worked two innings clean for a save.

The Yellow Jackets will try to take the series against Eastern Kentucky in the Sunday rubber match. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

  • Georgia Tech drops to 10-1 against Eastern Kentucky all-time.
  • RHP Andy Archer made his first collegiate start on the mound, going 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K.
  • Freshman catcher Kevin Parada made his first collegiate start, with his first career hit coming as a two-RBI double.

Multimedia:

Around Social Media:

