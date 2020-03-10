Open search form
Open mobile menu

Radcliff Powers Jackets Past No. 14 Auburn

Box Score (.pdf)

AUBURN, Ala. – Junior Baron Radcliff blasted a home run and an oppo double for two RBI on Tuesday night to help Georgia Tech baseball upend No. 14 Auburn at Plainsman Park.

The Yellow Jackets (11-5) finished with eight hits overall, hitting by committee with Luke Waddell, Michael Guldberg, Stephen Reid, Drew Compton, Jackson Webb and Jake Holland all getting a hit. Hall, Compton and Hall also finished with an RBI on the day.

On the mound, LHP Dalton Smith (3-0) earned his third victory of the season, inheriting two runners before going 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. RHP Hugh Chapman and RHP Austin Wilhite worked a combined 3.0 innings scoreless as Wilhite went 2.0 innings without a hit surrendered, before LHP Sam Crawford slammed the door.

LHP Brooks Fuller (1-1) received the loss for the Tigers (13-4) after allowing two earned runs on four hits over 2.0 innings of work. They were led at the plate by Brody Moore, who finished 2-for-3.

Georgia Tech continues its four-game road swing as it heads back to ACC play and to Tallahassee, Fla. to face No. 16 Florida State on March 13-15. The entire series will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia:

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 9, 2020 Tech Travels to Take on No. 14 Auburn

Yellow Jackets head to Auburn for nationally televised rematch of the Atlanta Regional

Tech Travels to Take on No. 14 Auburn
March 9, 2020 VIDEO: Baseball vs. Virginia Tech Highlights

Highlights from Georgia Tech's series win over Virginia Tech on ACC Opening Weekend

VIDEO: Baseball vs. Virginia Tech Highlights
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets