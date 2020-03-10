Radcliff Powers Jackets Past No. 14 Auburn

Box Score (.pdf)

AUBURN, Ala. – Junior Baron Radcliff blasted a home run and an oppo double for two RBI on Tuesday night to help Georgia Tech baseball upend No. 14 Auburn at Plainsman Park.

The Yellow Jackets (11-5) finished with eight hits overall, hitting by committee with Luke Waddell, Michael Guldberg, Stephen Reid, Drew Compton, Jackson Webb and Jake Holland all getting a hit. Hall, Compton and Hall also finished with an RBI on the day.

On the mound, LHP Dalton Smith (3-0) earned his third victory of the season, inheriting two runners before going 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. RHP Hugh Chapman and RHP Austin Wilhite worked a combined 3.0 innings scoreless as Wilhite went 2.0 innings without a hit surrendered, before LHP Sam Crawford slammed the door.

LHP Brooks Fuller (1-1) received the loss for the Tigers (13-4) after allowing two earned runs on four hits over 2.0 innings of work. They were led at the plate by Brody Moore, who finished 2-for-3.

Georgia Tech continues its four-game road swing as it heads back to ACC play and to Tallahassee, Fla. to face No. 16 Florida State on March 13-15. The entire series will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia: