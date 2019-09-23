Pumputis Projected to Take 200 IM, 200 Breast Nationally

The Yellow Jacket swimmer is looking to carry forward his momentum from a historic sophomore campaign in which he became the first Georgia Tech swimming and diving student-athlete to be a three-time All-American in one NCAA Championships. He earned top-eight finishes in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 100 breast. The Brazil native was also named the ACC’s Co-Most Valuable Swimmer after earning gold medals in the 200 breast and 200 IM, and a silver medal in the 100 breast.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving junior Caio Pumputis (Sao Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Avanco de Ensino Programado) was selected by SwimSwam’s national writers to win the 200 IM and 200 breast events at the 2020 NCAA Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For his NCAA season, his 200 breast time of 1:50.79 ranked 10th in the country, while his 200 IM time (1:41.04) and 100 breast (51.38) ranked 20th.

Pumputis then had an impressive summer internationally once again, winning the 200 IM crown in Brazil’s National Championships – the 2019 Maria Lenk Trophy – to make Brazil’s FINA World Championships and Pan American Games Roster, where he placed second in the 200 IM.

Georgia Tech swimming and diving gets its season underway on Friday, Sept. 27 when it hosts its annual White vs. Gold Intrasquad at 2 p.m. at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The women’s swimming and diving regular season begins on Oct. 11-12 at Rice, while the men’s swimming and diving slate begins Oct. 26 at home against ACC foe Florida State.

