Pumputis Highlights Day Two of US Open Championships

THE FLATS– Georgia Tech junior Caio Pumputis made a splash on a big stage Thursday, earning a spot in the A final of the 200 IM at the US Open Championships at McCauley Aquatic Center. Pumputis, swimming alongside US Olympic team members Chase Kalisz and Ryan Lochte in the A final, finished eighth overall, touching the wall in 2:00.67, just shy of his own 200 IM LCM personal-best mark.

Pumputis earned his spot in the A final after finishing fourth in the prelim with a time of 2:00.09.

Other Jackets competing in Thursday’s prelims:

M 400 Free – Clark Wakeland (4:03.59), Clay Hering (4:09.21), Josh Cohen (4:10.88)

W 200 IM – Catriona MacGregor (2:20.55), Kristen Hepler (2:20.69)

M 200 IM – Brennan Day (2:09.27)

M 50 Free – Austin Daniel (23.80), Aidan Pastel (24.11), Christian Ferraro (24.40)

The Yellow Jackets were also represented by Georgia Tech alum Rodrigo Correia, who qualified for the C final in the 50 free with a prelim time of 22.92.

Action continues Friday with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. and finals beginning at 6:50 p.m. Both prelims and finals will be streaming live at usaswimming.org.

