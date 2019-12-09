Pumputis, Ferraro Lead Jackets at U.S. Open Championships

Results

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets competed alongside some of the best in the world at McAuley Aquatic Center for the U.S. Open Championships from Dec. 4-7, swimming in four finals at one of the biggest events in the country this year.

Tech’s efforts were highlighted by junior Caio Pumputis, who earned a spot in the A final of the 200 IM on Thursday swimming alongside US Olympic team members Chase Kalisz and Ryan Lochte. Pumputis finished eighth overall, touching the wall in 2:00.67, just shy of his own 200 IM LCM personal-best mark.

On Friday, the junior earned a spot in the C final of the 100 breast, touching the wall fifth in 1:02.41

On Saturday, junior Christian Ferraro swam his way into the B final of the 200 Breast, finishing fifth with a time of 1:59.85, while Pumputis turned in a sixth-place finish in the B final of the 200 breast, stopping the clock in 2:15.02.

Thursday Prelim Results:

* M 400 Free – Clark Wakeland (4:03.59), Clay Hering (4:09.21), Josh Cohen (4:10.88)

* W 200 IM – Catriona MacGregor (2:20.55), Kristen Hepler (2:20.69)

* M 200 IM – Caio Pumputis (2:00.09), Brennan Day (2:09.27)

* M 50 Free – Austin Daniel (23.80), Aidan Pastel (24.11), Christian Ferraro (24.40)

Friday Prelim Results:

* W 400 IM – McKenzie Campbell (5:05.18)

* M 400 IM – Brennan Day (4:33.40)

* M 100 Fly – Clay Hering (56.47) Austin Daniel (56.65)

* M 100 Breast – Caio Pumputis (1:01.75)

* M 200 Free – Jackson Harvin (1:56.90), Josh Cohen (1:57.60), Aidan Pastel (1:58.85)

* W 100 Breast – Nicole Williams (1:14.50)

* W 100 Back – Caroline Lee (1:04.02)

Saturday Prelim Results:

* W 200 Back – Caroline Lee (2:25.10)

* M 200 Back – Joonas Koski (2:08.67), Leon Warnakulasuriya (2:11.18)

* M 100 Free – Tyler Branscombe (52.95), Christian Ferraro (53.53), Austin Daniel (53.71)

* W 200 Breast – Kristen Hepler (2:36.30), Julia Shuford (2:38.38), Nicole Williams (2:46.15)

* M 200 Breast – Caio Pumputis (2:15.00), Brennan Day (2:26.28)

* W 200 Fly – McKenzie Campbell (2:17.37)

* M 200 Fly – Christian Ferraro (1:59.37), Tim Slanschek (2:05.70), Clay Hering (2:06.56), Jackson Harvin (2:10.98)

The Yellow Jackets were also represented by Georgia Tech alum Rodrigo Correia, who qualified for the C final in the 50 free on Thursday with a prelim time of 22.92. He went on to make the B final in the 100 back on Friday, finishing in 55.59 to place fifth.

Georgia Tech swimming and diving will now go into its winter training hiatus, traveling for eight days in beautiful Hawaii. The Yellow Jackets will spend their annual week training in the pool as they prepare for the second half of the season, while also taking in the local sights and attractions on the islands. Follow the Yellow Jackets on their trip on ramblinwreck.com and @GTSwimDive on Twitter and Instagram.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

-#TogetherWeSwarm-