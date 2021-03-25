Pumputis Earns All-American Honors in the 200 IM

Day Two Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior men’s swimmer Caio Pumputis collected all-American honors in the 200 IM at day two of NCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday night.

Pumputis finished fifth-overall touching the wall at 1:41.79 after posting splits of 21.71 in the first 50 fly portion, 25.51 in the 50 back section, 29.49 in the 50 breast segment and 25.08 in the final 50 free. This is the second time in Pumputis’ career he has earned all-American honors in the 200 IM, having also done so in 2019-20.

Pumputis wasn’t the only Jacket in action at day two of NCAA’s as true freshman Batur UNLU (500 free, 38th-place, 4:19.77), senior Christian Ferraro (50 free, 39th-place, 19.81), junior Kyle Barone (50 free, 48th-place, 20.16) and the 200 free (20th-place, 1:17.95) & 400 medley relay (17th-place, 3:05.59) squads all suited up for Tech. On the diving end of things sophomore Ruben Lechuga finished 30th in the 1m event scoring a total of 282.95 points.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions each day through Saturday. Prelims start at 10 a.m., while finals are slotted to begin at 6 p.m. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. (EST), Tuesday, April 6. Live streaming links can be found here. More information regarding the 2021 National Championships can be found here.

