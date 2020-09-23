ProJackets: Men's Tennis Report

U.S. Open Results | French Open Results

THE FLATS. – Former Yellow Jacket and two-time ACC Player of the Year Christopher Eubanks has been earning some of the international spotlight over the past few weeks with his performances at the U.S. and French Opens.

Eubanks teamed up with fellow American Mackenzie McDonald in the U.S. Open Doubles Tournament at the beginning of September, with the duo making it all the way to the quarterfinals. Eubanks and McDonald topped Japanese player Ben McLachlan and U.K. player Luke Bambridge to start the tournament in a 6-3, 6-2 match. Eubanks/McDonald won 12 games to five in the matchup, with three aces and a 78% win on first serve performance.

Round of 16 play at the U.S. Open saw a much closer matchup as the pair took on New Zealander Marcus Daniell and Austrian Philipp Oswald in a 7-6 (5), 6-3 thriller. Eubanks/McDonald won 69 points to Daniell/Oswald’s 60, as well as 44 service points won. In the quarterfinals Eubanks/McDonald went to the wire against American Rajeev Ram and Brittan’s Joe Salisbury in a 6-2, 7-6 (5) loss. Each matchup saw Eubanks/McDonald take on higher ranked doubles opponents. Results for U.S. Open Doubles can be found here.

The French Open’s singles qualifying tournament saw Eubanks defeat French player Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6-2, 7-5. Eubanks had six aces to Blancaneaux’s single ace, as well as having a 71% (29/41) win on first serve percentage compared to his opponent’s 49% (19/39). In a close second set Eubanks fell to Canadian Steven Diaz 7-6 (5) in today’s second round of singles qualifying play. French Open results can be found here.

