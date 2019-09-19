ProJackets Football Report: Week 2

THE FLATS — The NFL season continues and several Georgia Tech #ProJackets carried their momentum into Week 2 of the regular season last week.
Leading the former Yellow Jackets this week was Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett, who followed up his Week 1 total of six tackles with six more this week to help Cleveland to a Monday Night Football victory over the New York Jets, 23-3. His 12 tackles through the first two weeks of the season also includes 2.0 sacks as well to rank second on the team and first among backs.
Also continuing his breakout season is Oakland tight end Darren Waller, who hauled in six passes for 63 more yards in the Raiders’ 28-10 loss to Kansas City to reach 133 yards on the season. His 133 yards is already a career-high season mark, shattering his previous mark of 85 yards he amassed in 12 games with the Ravens in 2016. His 13 receptions are also a career-high for a single season.
Kicker Harrison Butker’s Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the season on Sunday behind his 4-for-4 PATs and five kickoffs in the 28-10 win over Oakland. While not attempting a field goal, Butker did improve to 8-for-8 in extra points and boomed his kickoffs for an average of 65.2 yards.
The Denver Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis replayed is Week 1 performance with two more tackles in their 16-14 loss to the Bearts, while the Titans fell 19-17 to the Colts despite Chris Milton’s two tackles.
Offensive lineman Shaq Mason’s Patriots improved to 2-0 as well on Sunday when New England routed the Dolphins 43-0. Mason helped the Pats to 124 yards of rushing, while protecting well enough to help Tom Brady and Co. amass 255 yards through the air.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 2 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Browns 23,
Jets 3
Combined Tackles: 6
Total: 2
Assisted: 4
Sacks: 1.0
Browns (1-1)
|GP: 2
GS: 2
Combined Tackles: 12
Total: 6
Assisted: 6
Sacks: 2.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 28,
Raiders 10
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 0
FG Made: 0
Long: --
PAT: 4
KO: 5
Avg: 65.2
Touchbacks: 4
Chiefs (2-0)
|GP: 2
FG Attempts: 4
FG Made: 4
Long: 46
PAT: 8
KO: 14
Avg: 64.7
Touchbacks: 11
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Bears 16,
Broncos 25
GS: 1
GP: 1
Combined: 2
Total: 0
Assisted: 2
Broncos (0-2)
|GS: 1
GP: 1
Combined: 4
Total: 2
Assisted: 4
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Colts 19,
Titans 17
Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)
Colts (1-1)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 43,
Dolphins 0
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (2-0)
|GP: 2
GS: 2
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Colts 19,
Titans 17
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 1
Assisted: 1
Titans (1-1)
|GP: 2
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 1
Assisted: 1
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Browns 23,
Jets 3
GP: 1
GS: 0
Receptions: 1
Receiving Yards: -1
Jets (1-1)
|GP: 1
GS: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Chiefs 28,
Raiders 10
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 6
Receiving Yards: 63
Longest Reception: 16
Raiders (1-1)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 13
Receiving Yards: 133
Longest Reception: 25
