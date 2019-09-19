ProJackets Football Report: Week 2

THE FLATS — The NFL season continues and several Georgia Tech #ProJackets carried their momentum into Week 2 of the regular season last week.

Leading the former Yellow Jackets this week was Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett, who followed up his Week 1 total of six tackles with six more this week to help Cleveland to a Monday Night Football victory over the New York Jets, 23-3. His 12 tackles through the first two weeks of the season also includes 2.0 sacks as well to rank second on the team and first among backs.

Also continuing his breakout season is Oakland tight end Darren Waller, who hauled in six passes for 63 more yards in the Raiders’ 28-10 loss to Kansas City to reach 133 yards on the season. His 133 yards is already a career-high season mark, shattering his previous mark of 85 yards he amassed in 12 games with the Ravens in 2016. His 13 receptions are also a career-high for a single season.

Kicker Harrison Butker’s Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the season on Sunday behind his 4-for-4 PATs and five kickoffs in the 28-10 win over Oakland. While not attempting a field goal, Butker did improve to 8-for-8 in extra points and boomed his kickoffs for an average of 65.2 yards.

The Denver Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis replayed is Week 1 performance with two more tackles in their 16-14 loss to the Bearts, while the Titans fell 19-17 to the Colts despite Chris Milton’s two tackles.

Offensive lineman Shaq Mason’s Patriots improved to 2-0 as well on Sunday when New England routed the Dolphins 43-0. Mason helped the Pats to 124 yards of rushing, while protecting well enough to help Tom Brady and Co. amass 255 yards through the air.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.