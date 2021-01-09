Open search form
#ProJackets Football Report: Week 18

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Wild Card weekend in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

For the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller made history, becoming the single-season franchise receptions leader as he’s now totaled 107 catches for 1,196 yards — also becoming only the second Raider ever with more than 100 receptions. He also hauled in his ninth TD. Waller has now hauled in back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu had saved his best performance of the season for last for the Broncos as he made a season-high five tackles (four solo) and one sack in the heartbreaking 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

While Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker wasn’t needed for field goals on Sunday, he still went 3-for-3 on PATs and has hit his stride as Kansas City (14-2) readies for the postseason.

Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis also made two tackles in the Jacksonville’s 28-14 loss to Indianapolis, as teammate Nathan Cottrell also hauled down one special teams player.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 17 STATS2020 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Raiders 32, Broncos 31

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 5
Solo: 4
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1.0

Broncos (5-11)		GP: 13
Total Tackles: 31
Solo: 24
Assisted: 7
Tackles for Loss: 6
Sacks: 5.0
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Chargers 38, Chiefs 21

GP: 1
FGs: 0
PATs: 3

Chiefs (14-2)		GP: 16
FGs Made: 25
FGs Attempted: 27
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 48
KO: 95
Avg: 63.4
TB: 72
Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West		Jaguars 14, Colts 28

GP: 1
Tackles: 1

Jaguars (1-15)		GP: 8
Total Tackles: 5
Solo: 3
Assisted: 2

Kick Returns: 7
Return Yards: 123
Return Avg.: 17.6
Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		Jaguars 14, Colts 28

Made six special teams snaps

Jaguars (1-15)		GP: 8
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Jaguars 14, Colts 28

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
Passes Defended: 1

Jaguars (1-15)		GP: 16
Total Tackles: 37
Solo: 18
Assisted: 19
Tackles for Loss: 4
Passes Defended: 3
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Jets 14, Patriots 28

DNP

Patriots (7-9)		GP: 13
GS: 13
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Texans 38, Titans 41

DNP - Injury

Titans (11-5)		GP: 14
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 3
Assisted: 0
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Raiders 32, Broncos 31

GP: 1
Receptions: 9
Receiving Yards: 117
Avg.: 13.0
Receiving TDs: 1

Raiders (8-8)		GP: 16
Receptions: 107
Receiving Yards: 1,196
Avg.: 11.2
Longest Reception: 38
Receiving TDs: 9

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

