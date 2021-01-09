ProJackets Football Report: Week 18

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Wild Card weekend in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

For the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller made history, becoming the single-season franchise receptions leader as he’s now totaled 107 catches for 1,196 yards — also becoming only the second Raider ever with more than 100 receptions. He also hauled in his ninth TD. Waller has now hauled in back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

Darren Waller perfectly executed box-out for this TD 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hdPhIk4XYX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 3, 2021

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu had saved his best performance of the season for last for the Broncos as he made a season-high five tackles (four solo) and one sack in the heartbreaking 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

While Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker wasn’t needed for field goals on Sunday, he still went 3-for-3 on PATs and has hit his stride as Kansas City (14-2) readies for the postseason.

Harrison Butker is 100% since the bye week. 18/18 on PATs

10/10 on FGs pic.twitter.com/Is3chl6WpH — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 3, 2021

Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis also made two tackles in the Jacksonville’s 28-14 loss to Indianapolis, as teammate Nathan Cottrell also hauled down one special teams player.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.