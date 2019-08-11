ProJackets Football Report: Preseason

THE FLATS — It’s that time of year again and the NFL is back. Twelve #ProJackets are currently active on a team as the 2019 preseason gets underway.

Breaking out of the gates with the highlights was defensive back Isaiah Johnson and Morgan Burnett. Burnett recorded two combined tackles from the strong safety position for the Browns, while Johnson took down two offensive players of his own in the Colts’ 24-16 loss to Buffalo on Aug. 8.

Entering his fourth year in the league, defensive end Adam Gotsis already has two games under his belt, starting in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 against the Falcons. Through two games, Gotsis has solo tackle and two passes defended as the Broncos are 1-1.

Keeping up his usual production in another season is kicker Harrison Butker. Now in his third season with the Kansas City Cheifs, Butker continues to handle field goals, PATs and kickoffs. In the Chiefs’ 38-17 win over Cincinnati, he hit a 35-yard field goal and was a perfect 5-for-5 in extra points. Butker was only called upon for two kickoffs and boomed them for two touchbacks, averaging 65 yards per boot.

Keeping up Georgia Tech’s strong representation on the defensive end of the ball in the NFL was Kansas City linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In the first preseason game of his sixth season — the Chiefs’ 38-17 win over the Bengals — Attaochu logged a tackle and a passes defended.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets currently on NFL rosters.