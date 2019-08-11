ProJackets Football Report: Preseason

THE FLATS — It’s that time of year again and the NFL is back. Twelve #ProJackets are currently active on a team as the 2019 preseason gets underway.
Breaking out of the gates with the highlights was defensive back Isaiah Johnson and Morgan Burnett. Burnett recorded two combined tackles from the strong safety position for the Browns, while Johnson took down two offensive players of his own in the Colts’ 24-16 loss to Buffalo on Aug. 8.
Entering his fourth year in the league, defensive end Adam Gotsis already has two games under his belt, starting in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 against the Falcons. Through two games, Gotsis has solo tackle and two passes defended as the Broncos are 1-1.
Keeping up his usual production in another season is kicker Harrison Butker. Now in his third season with the Kansas City Cheifs, Butker continues to handle field goals, PATs and kickoffs. In the Chiefs’ 38-17 win over Cincinnati, he hit a 35-yard field goal and was a perfect 5-for-5 in extra points. Butker was only called upon for two kickoffs and boomed them for two touchbacks, averaging 65 yards per boot.
Keeping up Georgia Tech’s strong representation on the defensive end of the ball in the NFL was Kansas City linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In the first preseason game of his sixth season — the Chiefs’ 38-17 win over the Bengals — Attaochu logged a tackle and a passes defended.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets currently on NFL rosters.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|PRESEASON WEEK 1 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#51 | LB
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Chiefs 38,
Bengals 17
GP: 1
GS: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Assisted: 1
Combined: 1
Passes Defended: 1
Chiefs (1-0)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Assisted: 1
Combined: 1
Passes Defended: 1
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Browns 30,
Redskins 10
GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 2
Assisted: 1
Browns (1-0)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 2
Assisted: 1
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 38,
Bengals 17
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 1
FG Made: 1
Long: 35
PAT: 5
KO: 2
Avg: 65.0
Touchbacks: 2
Chiefs (1-0)
|GP: 1
FG Attempts: 1
FG Made: 1
Long: 35
PAT: 5
KO: 2
Avg: 65.0
Touchbacks: 2
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Broncos 14,
Seahawks 22
GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 1
Total: 1
Assisted: 0
Passes Defended: 1
Broncos (1-1)
|GP: 2
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 1
Total: 1
Assisted: 0
Sacks: 0.0
Passes Defended: 2
Forced Fumbles: 0
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Colts 16,
Bills 24
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 2
Assisted: 0
Colts (0-1)
|GP: 1
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 2
Assisted: 0
|Michael Johnson
#90 | DE
Cincinnati Bengals
Bio
NFL Draft: 2009 (Bengals), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2005-08
High School: Dallas County
|Bengals 17,
Chiefs 38
DNP
Bengals (0-1)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 31,
Lions 3
DNP
Patriots (1-0)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Colts 16,
Bills 24
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 0
Colts (0-1)
|GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 0
|Anree Saint-Amour
#62 | DE
Minnesota Vikings
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2019
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2015-18
High School: North Gwinnett
|Vikings 34,
Saints 25
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 1
Vikings (1-0)
|GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 1
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Placed on the physically unable to perform list on July 21
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 14,
Rams 3
DNP
Raiders (1-0)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|D.J. White
#29 | DB
Washington Redskins
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Chiefs), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Union Grove
|Redskins 10,
Browns 30
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 3
Redskins (0-1)
|GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 3
