ProJackets: Eubanks Advances to US Open Doubles Second Round

RESULTS

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Former Yellow Jacket men’s tennis star Christopher Eubanks teamed up with fellow American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the second round of the 2020 US Open Doubles Tournament after defeating Luke Bambridge/Ben McLachlan 6-3, 6-2 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Bambridge was the No. 53 ranked doubles player, with McLachlan slated as the No. 61 overall doubles player heading into Wednesday.

On the way to a first round victory Eubanks/McDonald combined for three aces, outscoring Bambridge/McLachlan 67-48 on total points won throughout the match. Bambridge/McLachlan suffered seven double faults along with a low 36% (10/28) on win percentage on the second serve.

Eubanks/McDonald went 47/56 (84%) on first serve points throughout the match. The second set saw an even more impressive 21/24 (88%) on first serve points by the duo.

Eubanks and McDonald will return to the court later this week on Friday for round two of the doubles tournament. They will face Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Austrian Phillipp Oswald, with a start time that has yet to be determined.