Program Record Nine Jackets Named Academic All-ACC

THE FLATS – Nine members of the Georgia Tech volleyball team have been awarded Academic All-ACC status, the conference office announced today. It’s the most academic all-conference selections in program history, shattering the previous record, (five) set last season.

2023 Academic All-ACC

Bianca Bertolino Jr. OH Biology

Anna Boezi So. MB Biomedical Engineering

Bella D’Amico Sr. S Business Administration

Afedo Manyang Gr. RS History, Technology and Society

Larissa Mendes Fr. RS Biology

Elizabeth Patterson Sr. DS/L Business Administration

Paola Pimentel Gr. DS/L Business Administration

Lauren Sanden Jr. DS/L Biomedical Engineering

Heloise Soares Fr. S Business Administration

This is the second academic all-conference honor for Bertolino (2021), D’Amico (2022), Pimentel (2022) and Manyang (Academic All-Big 12 in 2020-21 prior to transferring to Georgia Tech). Five different Jackets earned the honor for the first time: Boezi, Mendes, Patterson, Sanden and Soares.

Additionally, Mendes and Soares were named to the All-Freshman ACC Academic Team. Georgia Tech was one of just three ACC institutions with multiple members of the All-Freshman Academic Team, alongside Florida State and Pitt.

Each student-athlete named to the All-ACC Academic Volleyball Team has maintained a career GPA of 3.0 or higher and posted a 3.0 GPA or higher in the most recent semester. Along with each honoree’s academic achievements, athletic contributions played a role in each selection as all nine participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s matches throughout the 2023 season, including Tech’s NCAA Tournament run to the Regional Semifinals, as the Jackets won multiple NCAA Tournament matches for the fourth time in program history and the second time in the last three seasons (also 2021).

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.