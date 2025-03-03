Powell Named Lute Olson National Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell, who helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference wins last week, was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week Monday for games played Feb. 24-March 1.
The 6-foot-8 junior was a key performer in Tech’s road win at Pittsburgh and a home victory over NC State, averaging 24.5 points, and 6.5 rebounds per game. Powell posted a career-high 26 points in Tuesday’s 73-67 win at Pittsburgh. He also set a new personal best with six made threes, including a pair of four-point plays, something that has happened only 23 times this season Division I, and only once by an ACC player (Powell).
Saturday, he notched his third double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds as Tech cruised past NC State, 87-62, at McCamish Pavilion.
For the week, the Dallas, Texas resident hit 17-of-30 shots from the field, including 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.
The 2025 Lute Olson National Player of the Year award will be announced in April in San Antonio, site of the 2025 men’s NCAA basketball championship.
Tech returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Miami at 7 p.m. in the Yellow Jackets final game of the season at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.
Fifth 20-point game for @DuncPowell_ 😤#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/K9GOz0VFiG
— Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) March 1, 2025
