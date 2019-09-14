Postgame Quotes: The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24 (OT)

Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins Opening Remarks “First of all, I’ve got to give The Citadel a lot of credit. They came out and played really hard. They played really physical, sound football. There were some times that we were playing really good football on both sides of the ball as well. The thing that I’m disappointed in and blame myself for was the penalties. We played two games and only had four penalties. And then there were some times today when some frustration set in and some chippy-ness set in and we cost ourselves early in the game. When we get third down stops and then it gets added to a first down. David Curry has a chance to flip the field on an interception and we lose 15 yards. So that is uncharacteristic of what we’ve shown the first two weeks. So that’s on me and we’ll get that fixed, because it was really clean football the first two weeks of the season, and then today, for whatever reason, there were some costly penalties that affected the outcome of the game.” “The transition that we’ve gone through, no doubt is monumental. But every single day is a new experience to get better. This is just one of those times, a bump in the road that we’ve got to overcome. We’re going into a bye week and we will get the things rectified very quickly. The attitude, the demeanor in that locker room was appropriate. They were upset. They want to get better. They don’t want to put that kind of performance out there. So they’ll be committed to getting better when we get back to work on Tuesday. On David Curry: “He kept it together, kept changing the calls, kept getting us lined up. So, I’m proud of him. David Curry is a battler. He is a warrior. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been blessed to coach. Highly intelligent, high character, high-care factor, and it’s a blessing every single day that I walk into this building and get to coach David Curry, along with every single one of the players on our team.” On who is going to play week to week: “The people that can help us play really well on a college football Saturday or Thursday or Friday or whenever we play, if they’ve earned the right to contribute to this team, they are going to play. And we will continue to do that. These guys are battling to earn playing time, and however much playing time they get is determined upon what they do and their body of work since we’ve been here. And it will continue that way moving forward. Everything matters. We’ve got great young men in that program that are hurting right now. And a lot of it was self-inflicted. And we have to find ways to fix all of those things. And the guys that can contribute and help us play at a high level are going to play, regardless of position. So, the guys that can help, the guys that are unbelievable teammates, the guys that are really good football players are going to play and they are going to play at a high level. And we will keep getting creative and innovative with things they can do.”

Georgia Tech Players DAVID CURRY, LINEBACKER, R-SR On how to prepare for the Temple game: “We are going to come in and go to work. It is going to be good to get our legs back underneath us, but we’ve got a lot of work to do and we all know that. One thing for sure is that we are going to stick together as a team. Each one of us loves each other. There is a lot of work to do so we are going to come into this bye week knowing it’s another work week.” On what made stopping The Citadel difficult: “It comes down to guys doing their jobs. It starts up front and then to the linebackers and then to the secondaries and everybody’s got to do their job. At certain points, guys just didn’t do their jobs. At other points, it’s when drives should have been over and people just do stuff like 15-yard penalties here, 15-yard penalties there. The Citadel, they were the better team today, but it was us and we were the reason.” JALEN CAMP, WIDE RECIEVER, SR On his two catches: “In this offense, compared to last year, we are given more opportunities. I just took those two chances today to make the most of them and one of them just happened to be a touchdown.” On what the offense can improve on going forward: “It comes with the offensive getting on the same page. We are just hurting ourselves. We need to make sure the quarterback is on the same page as the running back, and the blockers see the perimeter. We just all need to be on the same page. On a couple of drives we were not.” On what they need to do in the next two weeks: “First, we are gonna watch the film and correct the things that we messed up on. There were a lot of things we need to fix. Next step, is to put the loss behind us and stay optimistic to what is to come.” JORDAN MASON, RUNNING BACK, R-SO On what The Citadel was doing well on offense: “You’ve got to give credit to The Citadel. They ran the triple option and they ran it the way it is supposed to be run. We tried to do our thing on our side, and we were supposed to take care of the ball more and score touchdowns every time we touch the ball.” On the offensive line’s performance: “It’s always a blessing to have a line like I have. Jahaziel [Lee] went down, Hamp Gibbs had to step up. I’m glad that it wasn’t new to him. Coach [Geoff] Collins always emphasizes that everyone always gets the same reps, so I’m just glad that he got reps in. I give credit to the offensive line. They did their thing and we just came up short.”