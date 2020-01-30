Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 45)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 45 includes:

Men’s basketball forward Moses Wright reflects on his growth since arriving at Georgia Tech and why he thinks he could be a two-sport professional athlete

Head softball coach Aileen Morales previews the 2020 season and the new initiatives she's brought to Mewborn Field for the fans.

