Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 45)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 45 includes:

  • Men’s basketball forward Moses Wright reflects on his growth since arriving at Georgia Tech and why he thinks he could be a two-sport professional athlete
  • Head softball coach Aileen Morales previews the 2020 season and the new initiatives she’s brought to Mewborn Field for the fans.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

