Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 31)

Voice of the Yellow Jackets, Andy Demetra , and radio analyst Sean Bedford discuss Thursday night’s showdown against longtime rival and defending national champion No. 1 Clemson;

, and radio analyst discuss Thursday night’s showdown against longtime rival and defending national champion No. 1 Clemson; Georgia Tech running backs coach/offensive recruiting coordinator Tashard Choice recounts his famed pregame speech before Tech’s 13-3 victory over undefeated Clemson in 2007 and what he’s expecting from his running backs corps;

recounts his famed pregame speech before Tech’s 13-3 victory over undefeated Clemson in 2007 and what he’s expecting from his running backs corps; Clemson beat writer Matt Connolly shares his insights on the Georgia Tech-Clemson opener and where Tech could find success against the Tiger defense.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

