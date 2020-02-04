Play4Kay Pink Game Set for Feb. 23

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will play its annual Play4Kay Pink Game when it hosts Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in McCamish Pavilion. Play4Kay is a yearly event to bring awareness to all women’s cancers.

In addition to wearing pink uniforms during the game, Georgia Tech is taking part in the 2020 National Free Throw Challenge during the month of February with proceeds benefitting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Patrons wishing to help the Yellow Jackets raise funds can pledge to make a donation for every free throw made during the month of February.

To make a pledge, please click here.

The Play4Kay initiative is Kay Yow Cancer Fund’s largest fundraiser and plays a major role in uniting players, coaches and fans to do something for the greater good that exceeds wins and losses on the court. The mission is to extend and improve the lives of all women battling cancer by raising money for research and assisting the underserved.

