Platform Dive Sweep and Another Program Record Cap Off GT Invite

THE FLATS – Tech swimming and diving closed out the Georgia Tech Fall Invite with a successful Sunday, getting wins in both the men’s and women’s platform dive, as well as setting the fourth relay record of the weekend.

Sophomore diver Max Fowler took the men’s event with a 340.40, while senior Anna Bradescu won the women’s with a score of 284.00. Tech claimed four of six diving events over the weekend, with Fowler sweeping the men’s events.

In a diving exhibition, Bradescu scored a 316.80 on the platform, which is a program high.

Tech closed the weekend with its fourth relay record of the weekend, with the team of Anna Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljevic, Sophie Murphy, Jillian Ferrari swimming a 3:15.64 to crush the program record in the 400 freestyle relay.

The men’s team of Leandro Odorici, Robin Yeboah, Berke Saka and David Gapinski matched the program record in the 400 free relay, swimming a 2:50.18.

For individual events, action started with the 1650 free, where Lily Burke swam a 17:24.93. Freshman Lukas Vetkoetter finished the weekend with a podium finish, swimming a 14:58.05 to take third in the event. Senior Mert Kilavuz was close behind in fifth with a time of 15:08.33.

In the 200 back, Phoebe Wright took fourth place, swimming a 1:56.00, which is good for the second fastest in program history. Saka also swam a second-fastest time, clocking a 1:40.07 to take second in the final.

Hadjiloizou swam a personal best 48.92 in the 100 freestyle, finishing sixth in the event, but setting the second-fastest time in Tech history. Odorici took fourth in the men’s final, clocking a 42.65 in the event.

In the 200 breast, Sabyne Brisson swam the second fastest time in Tech history, finishing fourth with a time of 2:11.82. Joao Caballero finished sixth with a time of 1:56.65.

The individual events closed with the 200 fly, where Zora Ripkova finished in sixth place (1:59.95) and Antonio Romero came in fifth (1:44.48).

Tech will be back in McAuley on January 7, as they welcome back the Auburn Tigers for a dual meet.

Final Standings:

Men:

Michigan: 1418 Florida State: 1252 Auburn: 1245 Georgia Tech: 1004

Women:

Michigan: 1475 Auburn: 1374.5 Florida State: 1005.5 Georgia Tech: 958

